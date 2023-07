Mountain Man

The Bill Williams Mountain Men re-enact the life and rides of 19th-century fur trappers. They dress in buckskin outfits, hats, boots or moccasins, and ride the trails to raise money for various charities and scholarships. They explore the mountains, canyons, and deserts of Arizona during their annual spring 200-mile Rendezvous Ride, held since they organized in 1954.



ps...he looked like he was hot! That's a lot of clothes to wear when it's 95F+ degrees!