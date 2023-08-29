Previous
Pueblo, CO by blueberry1222
Pueblo, CO

This city has seen some better days. It used to be called "The Pittsburg of the West" due to its (now closed) steel plants.
Krista Marson

@blueberry1222
Diana ace
Fabulous shot of this amazing building, I love the colours!
August 29th, 2023  
