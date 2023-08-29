Sign up
Previous
Photo 522
Pueblo, CO
This city has seen some better days. It used to be called "The Pittsburg of the West" due to its (now closed) steel plants.
29th August 2023
29th Aug 23
1
1
Krista Marson
ace
@blueberry1222
It is my desire to be more active with my photography and this site is the perfect tool to allow myself to do so.
4539
photos
212
followers
242
following
515
516
517
518
519
520
521
522
3087
520
3088
3089
521
3090
522
3091
Views
2
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
alternative
Tags
architecture
,
building
Diana
ace
Fabulous shot of this amazing building, I love the colours!
August 29th, 2023
