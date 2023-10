DTP (dead tree project) #16

This is a native mesquite tree. It boasts one of the deepest tap roots in the natural world. It's odd to see these dead all over the city. Either the aquifer is depleting or it's getting too hot and it's struggling to adapt.



This is an installment of my Dead Tree Project, documenting the effects on local vegetation after 54 days above 115F (46.1C) degrees this summer in Phoenix, Arizona.