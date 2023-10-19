Sign up
Photo 545
DTP (dead tree project) #19
Dead Ficus trees. This tree is not native to the desert, yet they've been widely planted throughout the city. Many of them are now dead or dying. They are very big and conspicuous.
This is an installment of my Dead Tree Project, documenting the effects on local vegetation after 54 days above 115F (46.1C) degrees this summer in Phoenix, Arizona.
19th October 2023
19th Oct 23
Krista Marson
ace
@blueberry1222
It is my desire to be more active with my photography and this site is the perfect tool to allow myself to do so. This...
Tags
dead-tree-project
