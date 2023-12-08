Previous
bonsai by blueberry1222
Photo 588

bonsai

I'm fascinated with bonsais. Such magical little worlds.
8th December 2023 8th Dec 23

Krista Marson

ace
@blueberry1222
It is my desire to be more active with my photography and this site is the perfect tool to allow myself to do so. This...
Diana ace
You should visit Japan to see the most amazing bonsais. These are gorgeous and beautifully captured.
December 8th, 2023  
