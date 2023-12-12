Sign up
Previous
Photo 592
grape vine bonsai
I thought this plant was super cute. I've never seen a grape vine bonsai before. Look at the tiny pot it's in and how old the trunk is!
12th December 2023
12th Dec 23
1
0
Krista Marson
ace
@blueberry1222
It is my desire to be more active with my photography and this site is the perfect tool to allow myself to do so. This...
Tags
bonsai
Corinne C
ace
A wonderful plant
December 12th, 2023
