grape vine bonsai by blueberry1222
Photo 592

grape vine bonsai

I thought this plant was super cute. I've never seen a grape vine bonsai before. Look at the tiny pot it's in and how old the trunk is!
12th December 2023 12th Dec 23

Krista Marson

@blueberry1222
It is my desire to be more active with my photography and this site is the perfect tool to allow myself to do so. This...
Corinne C ace
A wonderful plant
December 12th, 2023  
