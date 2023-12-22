Previous
yucca by blueberry1222
Photo 602

yucca

A type of yucca spotted in the desert. Not sure which kind this one is, but it's been on my to-do list to learn how to identify different species.
22nd December 2023 22nd Dec 23

Krista Marson

@blueberry1222
It is my desire to be more active with my photography and this site is the perfect tool to allow myself to do so. This...
Photo Details

John Falconer ace
Lovely shot.
December 22nd, 2023  
