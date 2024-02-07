Sign up
Previous
Photo 613
Trilobite
It's hard to wrap my head around how long ago this species lived.
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Trilobite
7th February 2024
7th Feb 24
2
1
Krista Marson
ace
@blueberry1222
It is my desire to be more active with my photography and this site is the perfect tool to allow myself to do so.
4861
photos
219
followers
147
following
Views
9
Comments
2
Fav's
1
Album
alternative
Taken
29th January 2023 4:35pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
fossil
,
trilobite
Diana
ace
Quite amazing!
February 7th, 2024
Chris Cook
ace
That is an amazing specimen
February 7th, 2024
