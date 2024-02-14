Previous
The Original McDonalds by blueberry1222
The Original McDonalds

This is the site of the first McDonald’s (originally called "McDonald's Famous Barbecue") that was opened in 19400. The location is now a museum.

https://californiathroughmylens.com/original-mcdonalds-museum-san-bernardino/
Mallory ace
oh so interesting - a great capture
February 14th, 2024  
KV ace
Cool… I remember when.
February 14th, 2024  
Kate ace
Awww 15 cents for a hamburger takes me back when gas was 15 cents a gallon!
February 14th, 2024  
