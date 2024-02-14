Sign up
Previous
Photo 619
The Original McDonalds
This is the site of the first McDonald’s (originally called "McDonald's Famous Barbecue") that was opened in 19400. The location is now a museum.
https://californiathroughmylens.com/original-mcdonalds-museum-san-bernardino/
14th February 2024
14th Feb 24
3
1
Krista Marson
ace
@blueberry1222
It is my desire to be more active with my photography and this site is the perfect tool to allow myself to do so. This...
4875
photos
220
followers
148
following
169% complete
View this month »
Photo Details
Views
13
Comments
3
Fav's
1
Album
alternative
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
restaurant
,
mcdonalds
Mallory
ace
oh so interesting - a great capture
February 14th, 2024
KV
ace
Cool… I remember when.
February 14th, 2024
Kate
ace
Awww 15 cents for a hamburger takes me back when gas was 15 cents a gallon!
February 14th, 2024
