large geodes by blueberry1222
Photo 622

large geodes

All packed up and ready to go. But I have to ask...who buys these? Hotels? Rich people with big foyers to put them in? They sure are pretty, though.
17th February 2024

Krista Marson

ace
@blueberry1222
It is my desire to be more active with my photography and this site is the perfect tool to allow myself to do so. This...
Kitty Hawke ace
They are so wonderful. Citrine I guess..........I have a large Amethyst 'cathedral'.......maybe 1/20th of that size......I guess they do cost a fortune too !!!
February 17th, 2024  
Babs ace
They look beautiful and expensive
February 17th, 2024  
