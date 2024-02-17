Sign up
Photo 622
large geodes
All packed up and ready to go. But I have to ask...who buys these? Hotels? Rich people with big foyers to put them in? They sure are pretty, though.
17th February 2024
17th Feb 24
Krista Marson
@blueberry1222
It is my desire to be more active with my photography and this site is the perfect tool to allow myself to do so. This...
gems
geode
Kitty Hawke
They are so wonderful. Citrine I guess..........I have a large Amethyst 'cathedral'.......maybe 1/20th of that size......I guess they do cost a fortune too !!!
February 17th, 2024
Babs
They look beautiful and expensive
February 17th, 2024
