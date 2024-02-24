modern pottery

I adore the intricate design and unique shapes of these pots. These were being displayed at a local Southwestern Art Museum which recently closed, with its collection being distributed to other museums. I have no idea where these lovely pots now reside. RIP The Eddie Basha Collection. https://eddiebashacollection.com/
I will particularly miss seeing their first-rate basket collection: https://eddiebashacollection.com/american-indian-baskets
I think their baskets will largely move to the Heard Museum, which charges an admission fee. The Basha Museum was free. Grrrr. Another freebie cultural institution gone.