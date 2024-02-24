Previous
modern pottery by blueberry1222
modern pottery

I adore the intricate design and unique shapes of these pots. These were being displayed at a local Southwestern Art Museum which recently closed, with its collection being distributed to other museums. I have no idea where these lovely pots now reside. RIP The Eddie Basha Collection. https://eddiebashacollection.com/
I will particularly miss seeing their first-rate basket collection: https://eddiebashacollection.com/american-indian-baskets
I think their baskets will largely move to the Heard Museum, which charges an admission fee. The Basha Museum was free. Grrrr. Another freebie cultural institution gone.
Diana ace
This is so stunning and beautifully captured, reminds me of porcupine quills. Thanks for the interesting links.
February 23rd, 2024  
