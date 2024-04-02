Previous
changing by blueberry1222
changing

The Sonoran Desert is losing its iconic saguaros. Nice to see that the ocotillos are resilient, though.
Krista Marson

@blueberry1222
John Falconer
Lovely black and white image.
April 2nd, 2024  
Walks @ 7
It is most sad that the saguaros are in poor health. Very much like the B&W
April 2nd, 2024  
