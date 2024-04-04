Previous
prickly pear not hiding in the grass by blueberry1222
Photo 665

prickly pear not hiding in the grass

Giant sloths used to eat their fruits.
https://www.nps.gov/articles/000/giant-ground-sloths.htm
4th April 2024

Krista Marson

@blueberry1222
