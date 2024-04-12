Previous
reaching high by blueberry1222
Photo 672

reaching high

Sometimes agave blooms reach as high as trees. It uses all its energy to produce this before passing away.
12th April 2024 12th Apr 24

Krista Marson

ace
@blueberry1222
KoalaGardens🐨 ace
we have some types here that send up those huge tree blossoms and it is quite amazing and they last for months
April 11th, 2024  
