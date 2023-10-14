Sign up
1 / 365
Fall Day
A typical fall day in Northwest Indiana. We are in Zone 5 and the leaves are just starting to turn. Iphone 14
14th October 2023
14th Oct 23
Bobbi C
@bobbic
I am excepting this challenge to try and rekindle my love of photography. I am going to take pictures with my iphone and my Canon...
Photo Details
Album
365
Tags
trees
landscape
fall
foliage
