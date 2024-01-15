Previous
Friends by bobbic
94 / 365

Friends

A lot of little birds visiting my feeders in this bitter cold. It's -4f/-20c. I am shooting alot from my kitchen window.
15th January 2024 15th Jan 24

Bobbi C

I am excepting this challenge to try and rekindle my love of photography. I live in Northwest Indiana. It's flat, We have prairies, woods, farms...
Diana ace
Such a stunning capture of these beauties, lucky you to have the option!
January 15th, 2024  
Agnes ace
Wonderful
January 15th, 2024  
