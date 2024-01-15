Sign up
Previous
94 / 365
Friends
A lot of little birds visiting my feeders in this bitter cold. It's -4f/-20c. I am shooting alot from my kitchen window.
15th January 2024
15th Jan 24
2
1
Bobbi C
ace
@bobbic
I am excepting this challenge to try and rekindle my love of photography. I live in Northwest Indiana. It's flat, We have prairies, woods, farms...
96
photos
39
followers
56
following
25% complete
87
88
89
90
91
92
93
94
Views
5
Comments
2
Fav's
1
Album
365
Tags
birds
,
sparrow
,
finch
Diana
ace
Such a stunning capture of these beauties, lucky you to have the option!
January 15th, 2024
Agnes
ace
Wonderful
January 15th, 2024
