Female Cowbird by bobbic
106 / 365

Female Cowbird

28th January 2024 28th Jan 24

Bobbi C

@bobbic
I am excepting this challenge to try and rekindle my love of photography. I live in Northwest Indiana. It's flat, We have prairies, woods, farms...
29% complete

Mags
Beautifully posed for you!
January 28th, 2024  
Diana
She's gorgeous, wonderful capture and plumage detail.
January 28th, 2024  
