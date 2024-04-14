Sign up
184 / 365
Turtle family
Sunning themselves on a beautiful day. There were more than 50 of them.
14th April 2024
14th Apr 24
2
2
Bobbi C
@bobbic
It's time to update my profile. I can't believe that it's been almost 6 months since I started sharing here. I shot consistently for more...
Tags
turtle
mittens (Marilyn)
ace
So cute. Well spotted and captured.
April 14th, 2024
Mags
ace
Heh! A great family lineup!
April 14th, 2024
