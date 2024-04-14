Previous
Turtle family by bobbic
Turtle family

Sunning themselves on a beautiful day. There were more than 50 of them.
14th April 2024 14th Apr 24

Bobbi C

ace
@bobbic
mittens (Marilyn) ace
So cute. Well spotted and captured.
April 14th, 2024  
Mags ace
Heh! A great family lineup!
April 14th, 2024  
