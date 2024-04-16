Previous
Red winged blackbird by bobbic
186 / 365

Red winged blackbird

We were leaving a softball game. It was almost dark outside but I couldn't resist trying to get a decent shot of this little guy protecting his territory.
16th April 2024 16th Apr 24

Bobbi C

ace
@bobbic
It's time to update my profile. I can't believe that it's been almost 6 months since I started sharing here. I shot consistently for more...
50% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise