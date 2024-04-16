Sign up
Previous
186 / 365
Red winged blackbird
We were leaving a softball game. It was almost dark outside but I couldn't resist trying to get a decent shot of this little guy protecting his territory.
16th April 2024
16th Apr 24
Bobbi C
ace
@bobbic
It's time to update my profile. I can't believe that it's been almost 6 months since I started sharing here. I shot consistently for more...
Photo Details
Album
365
