Previous
Next
0420-P8351V by borof
Photo 840

0420-P8351V

The Esztergom coal loading tower is an industrial monument in the riverbed at the river kilometer of 1721.5 km of the Danube.

20th April 2020 20th Apr 20

borof

@borof
230% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise