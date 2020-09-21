Previous
by borof
0921-P1040

The statue of Ferenc Liszt, In Esztergom, He composed a mass for the consecration of the local basilica. The content of the work tries to capture the genius of Ferenc Liszt and make the audible visible. The stainless steel composition, resting on a gray concrete granite pedestal, depicts the artist chirping “fire” like a spark exploding from a volcanic crater. Around it, the volcanic base of the statue splits in five directions, which also depicts a stylized piano. The steel strips running along the fissures symbolize the sites of Liszt’s worldwide success, the five parts of the world. The head and hands of the statues are realistic. The portrait depicts a vibrant young composer from the Weimar era.
borof

