Previous
Next
1211-P2543 by borof
Photo 1076

1211-P2543

Advent wreath in front of the church ruins in Zsámbék.The church was built between 1220 and 1234 in late Romanesque and early Gothic style. In 1763 it was destroyed by an earthquake.
11th December 2020 11th Dec 20

borof

@borof
294% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise