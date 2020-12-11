Sign up
Photo 1076
1211-P2543
Advent wreath in front of the church ruins in Zsámbék.The church was built between 1220 and 1234 in late Romanesque and early Gothic style. In 1763 it was destroyed by an earthquake.
11th December 2020
11th Dec 20
borof
@borof
1076
Views
4
