0102-P3120 by borof
0102-P3120

On 1 January, further epidemiological austerity measures came into force in Slovakia.Due to this, the Mária-Valéia bridge between Hungary and Slovakia is empty.

2nd January 2021 2nd Jan 21

borof

@borof
moni kozi
Lovely symmetry
January 3rd, 2021  
