Photo 1104
0108-P3203
The snow was swaying in the morning, but unfortunately that wasn’t enough for a good winter picture.
8th January 2021
8th Jan 21
borof
@borof
Photo Details
Views
0
Album
365
Camera
PENTAX K-S2
Taken
8th January 2021 2:00pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
