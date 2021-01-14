Sign up
Photo 1110
0114-P3293
Church of the Assumption in Buda..
14th January 2021
14th Jan 21
borof
@borof
1110
photos
22
followers
25
following
304% complete
1103
1104
1105
1106
1107
1108
1109
1110
Views
7
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
PENTAX K-S2
Taken
14th January 2021 12:02pm
moni kozi
This is one of my favourite buildings ever. A beautiful piece of architecture. It reminds me of the Votivkirche in Vienna.
January 15th, 2021
