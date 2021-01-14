Previous
0114-P3293 by borof
Photo 1110

0114-P3293

Church of the Assumption in Buda..

14th January 2021 14th Jan 21

borof

@borof
moni kozi
This is one of my favourite buildings ever. A beautiful piece of architecture. It reminds me of the Votivkirche in Vienna.
January 15th, 2021  
