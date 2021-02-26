0226-P4010

The northern bastion of the Monostori Fortress.

This largest modern fortress in Central Europe was built between 1850 and 1871 as one of the last members of the Komárom fortification system protecting Vienna, Transdanubia and the Danube. It was realized with the most advanced technique of its time, but by the time it was completed it was militarily obsolete. Between the two world wars, it was used by the Royal Hungarian Army as a barracks and training center. From 1945 to 1991, it was the largest weapons depot for Soviet troops. Today, his military role has ceased.

