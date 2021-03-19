Previous
0319-P4400V by borof
Photo 1174

0319-P4400V

In the center of Esztergom stands this baroque style palace built by the counts of Sándor in 1723. It became the property of the city 20 years ago, and since then they can’t decide what to do with it.
19th March 2021

borof

@borof
322% complete

moni kozi
Dear me! Such a beauty. They should first of all start cleaning it off... :|
March 22nd, 2021  
