Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Cameras
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 1174
0319-P4400V
In the center of Esztergom stands this baroque style palace built by the counts of Sándor in 1723. It became the property of the city 20 years ago, and since then they can’t decide what to do with it.
19th March 2021
19th Mar 21
1
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
borof
@borof
1176
photos
24
followers
27
following
322% complete
View this month »
1169
1170
1171
1172
1173
1174
1175
1176
Photo Details
Views
3
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
PENTAX K-S2
Taken
19th March 2021 3:04pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
moni kozi
Dear me! Such a beauty. They should first of all start cleaning it off... :|
March 22nd, 2021
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close