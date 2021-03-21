Sign up
Previous
Next
Photo 1176
0321-P4415
Nature takes back the abandoned quarry.
21st March 2021
21st Mar 21
1
0
borof
@borof
1176
photos
24
followers
27
following
322% complete
1169
1170
1171
1172
1173
1174
1175
1176
Views
3
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
PENTAX K-S2
Taken
21st March 2021 3:20pm
moni kozi
Isn't nature amazing?
March 22nd, 2021
