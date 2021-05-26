Sign up
Photo 1242
0526-P2343V
Office building
26th May 2021
26th May 21
borof
@borof
1243
photos
28
followers
29
following
340% complete
Photo Details
Views
5
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
PENTAX K10D
Taken
26th May 2021 9:27am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
moni kozi
Wow! This, on the other hand, does not resemble any building in my town.
It is a nice capture of those lines.
June 1st, 2021
