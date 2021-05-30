0530-P5437

Outdoor photo exhibition on a park fenceThe author, actress Júlia Fazakas, says about herself:Back in March 2020, at the beginning of the quarantine, I saw a painting reproduction of the Getty Museum on the net and found it exciting. Then the Museum of Fine Arts launched an online game, they were waiting for a paraphrase every week, the best winner, so I submitted one and won with it. From then on, the genre pulled in, I didn’t even notice that I was already playing for myself between the four walls.Not boredom driven, but involuntarily, I found myself in a new process of self-knowledge training, I am that and the premise, and in the meantime, even the theater is not so lacking. I imagine myself in the attitude of the people in the picture, I experience, I live their current life situation, I don't have to focus on my own until then.It is a long process of making such an imitation, but the end product makes up for everything. The piquancy of the pictures is that I take them with a phone, just as the post-production is ready to be made, using different applications.I select the clothes from my own wardrobe, the set and accessories from my apartment. If necessary, I can re-sew, sew, unfold, paint, transform. It’s important not to have to go to the store or next door for anything.Paraphrase making is a sure point, or I can say line, in life in this time of crisis that is predictable and brings my days together.Here you can see some more photos by Júlia Fazakas: