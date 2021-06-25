Previous
0625-P5893V by borof
Photo 1272

0625-P5893V

Glass wall
25th June 2021 25th Jun 21

borof

@borof
349% complete

moni kozi
Is this a reflecting facade? I'm not sure what i'm looking at. The effect is psychedelic :)
June 29th, 2021  
