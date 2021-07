0719-P6287V

Neo-Gothic style town palace in Buda Castle, converted into an apartment building after the siege of 1944-1945. The building, which contains medieval remains, including the seating chambers in the entrance hall, was rebuilt in 1903 for Count Gyula Széchenyi, based on the plans of Alajos Hauszmann. The Széchenyi coat of arms can be seen above Tudor's arched doorway, and the staircase still preserves the glass windows and ornate lamps that were installed at the time of the renovation.