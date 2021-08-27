Sign up
Photo 1335
0827-P7028
Skylight windows.
27th August 2021
27th Aug 21
1
0
borof
@borof
1337
photos
29
followers
31
following
366% complete
View this month »
1330
1331
1332
1333
1334
1335
1336
1337
Photo Details
Views
9
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
PENTAX K-S2
Taken
27th August 2021 4:12pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
moni kozi
ace
This is a greatly aligned shot. So calming. Excellent.
September 1st, 2021
