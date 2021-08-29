Previous
Next
0829-P7034 by borof
Photo 1337

0829-P7034

Tree of Life, Szigetbecse

In 2007, Szigetbecse's now iconic Tree of Life was inaugurated. Thanks to the work of the woodcarver Ferenc Nemes, the Balassi Square is now home to a work of art that is loved by both residents and visitors alike.
The children born from 1 January 2001, as representatives of the third millennium generation, will be inscribed on the Tree of Life with their names and dates of birth. It is a nice tradition that every year on Mother's Day, with the help of the parents, these emblems are placed on the tree, which were created by artist Piroska Fodor and there are already more than 100 of them.
The trunk of the sculpture itself symbolises motherhood and fertility, and the branches that grow from it symbolise the beginning of new lives and children. The tree is also decorated with other folk motifs such as the sun, the moon and the stars.
29th August 2021 29th Aug 21

borof

@borof
366% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

moni kozi ace
So very nice. An interesting narrative, too.
September 1st, 2021  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise