0829-P7034

Tree of Life, Szigetbecse



In 2007, Szigetbecse's now iconic Tree of Life was inaugurated. Thanks to the work of the woodcarver Ferenc Nemes, the Balassi Square is now home to a work of art that is loved by both residents and visitors alike.

The children born from 1 January 2001, as representatives of the third millennium generation, will be inscribed on the Tree of Life with their names and dates of birth. It is a nice tradition that every year on Mother's Day, with the help of the parents, these emblems are placed on the tree, which were created by artist Piroska Fodor and there are already more than 100 of them.

The trunk of the sculpture itself symbolises motherhood and fertility, and the branches that grow from it symbolise the beginning of new lives and children. The tree is also decorated with other folk motifs such as the sun, the moon and the stars.