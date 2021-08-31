Previous
0831-P7080V by borof
Photo 1339

0831-P7080V

Awaiting renovation.
31st August 2021 31st Aug 21

borof

367% complete

moni kozi ace
Oh, that is one beautiful building!
September 5th, 2021  
moni kozi ace
Hopefully they restore the details.
September 5th, 2021  
