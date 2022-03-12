0312-P0033V

The "voice of the street" is advertised by the free Metropol newspaper box that can be found in many places around the city. The reality is that it's more like "the voice of government" You can decide for yourself from the 16 pages of content. Here it is: 1 page of celebrity news, 1 page of sports, 1 page of various crosswords, sudoku etc. (worth the most) 2 pages of useful information about the city, 3 pages of advertising, 4 full pages of government praise, often seen on billboards all over the country, and finally 4 pages of discrediting the government opposition, including some dodgy cases but most of it is just trumped up accusations.