0402-P0403 by borof
Photo 1553

0402-P0403

Parliamentary elections in Hungary. Election poster of the "Hungarian Two-Tailed Dog Party". They offered nothing less than eternal life + 1 day and free beer. An attractive offer.
2nd April 2022

borof

@borof
425% complete

