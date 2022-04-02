Sign up
Photo 1553
0402-P0403
Parliamentary elections in Hungary. Election poster of the "Hungarian Two-Tailed Dog Party". They offered nothing less than eternal life + 1 day and free beer. An attractive offer.
2nd April 2022
2nd Apr 22
borof
@borof
Photo Details
Views
3
Album
365
Camera
PENTAX K-S2
Taken
2nd April 2022 3:50pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
