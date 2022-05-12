0512-P1094V

On the banks of the Little Danube, the so-called willow head. The name comes from the shape of the trunk, which branches off at the top and several branches grow out of it. This “head shape” is due to years of crown pruning. White willow as well as basket willow are best suited for this purpose. In the past, these cut branches were used not only to build houses, but also to make wicker baskets and other items. Various species of birds often nest in the crowns and cavities of the head willows, and there are several insect breeding sites here. Over the years, a variety of vegetation has found a home in the dust that has accumulated in the crown.



