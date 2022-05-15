0515-P1150

The Cathedral of the Assumption and St. Adalbert in Esztergom is one of Hungary's most outstanding monuments and the largest and most important church of the Hungarian Catholic Church. In addition to its religious function, it is a major tourist attraction. Its foundation stone was laid in 1822, and after several modifications and interruptions it was consecrated in 1856, and the architectural works were completed in 1869. Over the years, the building has undergone many minor and major alterations and structural reinforcements. During the Second World War, the dome and the building itself were severely damaged. Its restoration was completed in the 1970s.

In December 2018, the government decided to allocate more than 11 billion forints (30 million euros) in funding to carry out all the necessary restoration work on the basilica, in addition to the previously planned renovations.

