0705-P1826 by borof
Photo 1647

0705-P1826

Currently, the Transport Museum owns this Soviet-made MTB82 trolleybus, which was put into service in Budapest in 1949, on the 70th birthday of Comrade Sztálin, and which, of course, was given the number 70.
5th July 2022 5th Jul 22

borof

@borof
451% complete

Suzanne ace
Interesting shot and narrative.
July 15th, 2022  
