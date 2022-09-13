Previous
0913-P3323 by borof
Photo 1717

0913-P3323

Colchicum autumnale is a perennial plant that often grows in large masses in damp meadows and pastures, flowering in August-September. Highly poisonous.
13th September 2022 13th Sep 22

borof

@borof
470% complete

moni kozi ace
Lovely colours
September 17th, 2022  
