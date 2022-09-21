0921-P3406

Pesterzsébet Church of Unity. /BOB/

"The basic idea of the church is that it should be as if the bottom grows out of the ground and the top descends from the sky", Imre Makovecz, the architect who died ten years ago and was awarded the Kossuth and Miklós Ybl prizes, once said. This idea is echoed in the appearance of the newly consecrated Church of Unity. Not by chance, of course: the sketches of the Pesterzsébet Calvinistic Church were drawn on paper by the old master, but the final plans - at the request of Imre Makovecz - were prepared by his student, Tamás Dósa Papp.

