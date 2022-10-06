Previous
1006-P3661 by borof
Photo 1740

1006-P3661

Hiking in the Ram Gorge.
6th October 2022 6th Oct 22

borof

@borof
moni kozi ace
Very nice shot
October 10th, 2022  
Korcsog Károly ace
Great shot! Wonderful mushroom collection on the right side of the photo! 👀
October 10th, 2022  
