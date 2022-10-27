Previous
Next
1027-P4021 by borof
Photo 1761

1027-P4021

27th October 2022 27th Oct 22

borof

@borof
482% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

borof
Students in Budapest form a 10km-long chain around the city centre, protesting for their teachers' rights. The government has taken away the teachers' right to strike and, despite officially recognised inflation of 15%, refuses to give them a pay rise unless the European Union gives them money.
October 29th, 2022  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise