Photo 1796
1201-P4681
The building that was demolished during the Second World War is now being replaced by a reinforced concrete building that resembles the original. It is time to clear the site, which has been empty for almost 80 years.
1st December 2022
1st Dec 22
borof
@borof
1796
photos
31
followers
28
following
492% complete
Photo Details
Views
1
Album
365
Camera
PENTAX K-S2
Taken
1st December 2022 9:33am
Exif
View Info
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
