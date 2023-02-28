Sign up
Photo 1885
0228-P6074V
This palace can be seen in Budapest. According to the plans of Gyula Sándy, it was built in eclectic-secession style in 1924-1926 as the directorate building of the Hungarian Royal Post.
28th February 2023
28th Feb 23
borof
ace
@borof
I got my first camera when I was 12 years old. I've been taking pictures ever since, with varying intensity. First on B&W film, then...
1885
photos
33
followers
35
following
