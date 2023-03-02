Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 1887
0302-P6153
Plaster replica of an antique sculpture.
2nd March 2023
2nd Mar 23
0
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
borof
ace
@borof
I got my first camera when I was 12 years old. I've been taking pictures ever since, with varying intensity. First on B&W film, then...
1888
photos
33
followers
35
following
517% complete
View this month »
1881
1882
1883
1884
1885
1886
1887
1888
Photo Details
Views
7
Album
365
Camera
PENTAX K-S2
Taken
2nd March 2023 12:34pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Server 2
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close