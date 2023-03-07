0307-P6217

The statue of the adventurous count Móric Benyovszky.

He was born into a Hungarian noble family in 1771

He studied to be a soldier from the age of 10, fought in Poland against the Russians, was captured and taken to prison in Kamchatka. Here he organized a rebellion and escaped with his companions. They fled in a boat. He got to Macao and then went to Paris. From there he traveled to Madagascar on a French commission, where he founded the settlement of Louisbourg. The locals elected him as their king. He was attacked by his enemy, the governor of Mauritius, and died in this battle at the age of 39.

