0317-P6371

The best two hundred works from the Hungary 365 photo competition are on display at an outdoor photo exhibition that opened on Tuesday in Budapest as part of the 15 March celebrations.

Photographer Ottó Kaiser, chairman of the jury of the competition and curator of the exhibition, said that the outdoor exhibition was selected from more than 120,000 images. On the circular fence of the park in front of the Vigadó, there are life pictures, pictures from the world of sport, theatre, dance, portraits and social events. On the Danube bank and the hotel row, 70 double-sided installations with 130 pictures, mainly from the nature and landscape categories, have been placed.