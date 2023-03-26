0326-P6499

The face of St Stephen, the first Hungarian king and founder of the state. The statue is subtitled Whispering Giants in Délegyháza. It is the 73rd Giant by Hungarian-born American sculptor Peter Wolf Toth. Made of oak,

Peter Wolf Toth (born December 1947) is a Hungarian-born American sculptor, who immigrated to the United States and settled in Akron, Ohio. He later studied art at the University of Akron. He created a series of sculptures called Trail of the Whispering Giants to honor Native Americans. Overall, he has created more than 74 sculptures, including at least one in each state of the United States, and in several provinces and territories of Canada.

